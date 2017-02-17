Lisa Loves Showbiz: Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton’s Roller Coaster Fear Is A “Deal Breaker”

February 17, 2017 8:22 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Blake Shelton, gwen stefani, Jimmy Fallon

Gwen Stefani was on with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, talking about The Voice and Blake Shelton.

Believe it or not, that big ol’ country boy is a sissy, and that was almost a deal breaker for Gwen.

The happiest couple went to the happiest place on earth last October.

Gwen took Blake to Disneyland because, get this, he had never been.

“Your life is not complete yet” said Stefani, and off they went.

Blake doesn’t do roller coasters, which almost caused a break-up.

Gwen told Fallon it was a problem-

Season 12 of The Voice starts February 27th, and this year rules have changed.

They lowered the age limit, so now kids as young as 13 years old can compete.

Listen Live