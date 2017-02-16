Lisa Loves Showbiz: Tom Brady Could Be Getting His Own Movie

The greatest comeback in Super Bowl history may be headed for the big screen.

Deadline.com is reporting that a movie and a book about Tom Brady are in the works.

The project will include the teams battle over “Deflategate” and will focus on Tom Brady’s role in the Super Bowl Ll comeback.

The premise of the movie will begin in 2014, with the “Deflategate” brouhaha, and will chronicle Brady’s fall from grace during the scandal.

The movie will be based on the book, that’s being written by the same guys that wrote Boston Strong.

They will also include Tom’s personal life, his marriage to Giselle, being a dad, and that missing Super Bowl jersey.

As for who will play Tom, if the people putting it together have it their way, Matt Damon will play Tom Brady.