Lisa Loves Showbiz: Mariah Carey Redeems Herself On Jimmy Kimmel Live

She’s back! Mariah Carey can sing! She showed America and Mel B, who said she can’t sing anymore, that she can still belt it out with the best of them.

Carey made her live performance comeback last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, marking her first performance since her New Year’s Eve disastrous gig.

She belted out her new song, I Don’t, which was inspired by her split with billionaire James Packer.

Unlike her New Year’s Eve, performance this one went off without a hitch-

Maybe this performance will help Mariah sell some tickets to her upcoming tour with Lionel Richie, which begins next month.

Sources say ticket sales are less than what they expected.

On another note, a little update on Harrison Ford’s near miss on Monday with that American Airlines jet .

Turns out Harrison Ford’s story of simply mistaking the taxiway for the runway may not be so accurate.

According to an eyewitness, who was there and took photos, Ford had “completely misjudged the runway.”

The eyewitness told TMZ that the plane was “very close to the ground” and that “when it banked, it hit hard” on the taxiway second later.

A very different story than Ford is telling the FAA.