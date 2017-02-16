Lisa Loves Showbiz: Apple Music Releases Trailer For ‘Planet of the Apps’

What do you get when you combine The Voice with Shark Tank?

You get Planet of the Apps, new reality show from Apple Music.

The concept is actually pretty cool.

App developers get 60 seconds on an escalator to pitch the show’s judges/coaches, which include Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow, Will. i.am, and Gary Vaynerchuk.

Once the app developer is chosen, or chooses their coach, they meet in front of a venture capital firm, LightSpeed Venture, and try to get them to invest.

Take a listen to the trailer Apple Music just released-

Now, in order to watch the show, Apple will release a specific Planet of the Apps application, which will allow users to access the episodes as they’re released.