Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "I Want To Know What Love Is" by Foreigner

Study: Young Millennials Are The Worst-Behaved Drivers

February 15, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: AAA, Distracted driving, millennials, study

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A new study shows that young millennials are the worst-behaved drivers on the road.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, 88.4 percent of drivers aged 19-24 told researchers they had engaged in a risky behavior while driving — such as texting, speeding or running red lights — within the previous 30 days.

Among drivers aged 25-39, 79.2 percent had engaged in a risky behavior, while 75.2 percent of drivers aged 40-59 acknowledged such activity.

Only 69.3 percent of drivers aged 16-18 admitted to risky behavior behind the wheel.

Read more at CBSLA.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live