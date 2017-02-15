Study: Young Millennials Are The Worst-Behaved Drivers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A new study shows that young millennials are the worst-behaved drivers on the road.

According to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, 88.4 percent of drivers aged 19-24 told researchers they had engaged in a risky behavior while driving — such as texting, speeding or running red lights — within the previous 30 days.

Among drivers aged 25-39, 79.2 percent had engaged in a risky behavior, while 75.2 percent of drivers aged 40-59 acknowledged such activity.

Only 69.3 percent of drivers aged 16-18 admitted to risky behavior behind the wheel.

