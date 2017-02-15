Lisa Loves Showbiz: Harrison Ford Nearly Crashes His Private Plane Into A Passenger-Filled American Airlines Jetliner

Another flying mishap for Harrison Ford.

The FAA investigating a close call after Ford’s plane landed uncomfortably close to an American Airlines jetliner, which was packed with passengers.

On Monday around noon, Ford was on final approach into John Wayne Airport in Orange County, and while he acknowledged instructions to land on runway 2.0 Left, his single engine plane was heading to the parallel taxi way instead.

The problem was that there was an American Airlines 737, with more than a hundred passengers and six crew members on board, were waiting to cross the runway to take off, very close to where the private plane eventually landed.

Ford reportedly passed right over the top of the jet liner asking controllers at the time if that jet was supposed be below him.

Short answer..NO! The incident could have been disastrous if he would have collided with that aircraft.

They say the weather conditions were partly cloudy at the time, but Ford could definitely see the runway and taxiway. Which, by the way, is unmarked in sharp contrast to the runway.

Ford did just pass his pilots medical exam last month and is an excellent and careful pilot, according to people who have flown with him.

He did land safely, but landing on a taxi way is a safety violation, and the FAA has now launched an investigation.

This is not Ford’s first flying incident. As you know, two years ago he suffered an engine failure just seconds after taking off from Santa Monica airport.

He wasn’t so lucky that time. He actually crash landed in his historic World War ll airplane on a nearby golf course.

Ford has said flying gives him an identity other than Harrison Ford the actor.

He spoke with Barbara Walters awhile back and had this to say-

Well, now the NTSB is gathering information, as well as the FAA, who is now investigating the incident which could end in one of three ways; No action, a letter of reprimand, or the possible revocation of his pilot license.

According to TMZ, Ford will not know his fate for weeks, and maybe even longer, because they say the FAA is severely backlogged.