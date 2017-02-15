Lisa Loves Showbiz: Ben Affleck Reportedly Will Not Play Batman In The Upcoming Film

Breaking Batman news! Ben Affleck reportedly doesn’t want to be Batman anymore.

Awhile back, he confirmed to Jimmy Kimmel that he would not only be Batman, but he would be directing the movie The Batman.

He quickly changed his mind and backed out of directing, saying he could not direct and be a great Batman.

He said it wasn’t fair to fans to not focus on the acting side of the role.

Warner Brothers reportedly found another director, Matt Reeves, who directed Dawn of the Planet Apes and Cloverfield.

Now, several sources say that for the past week they have heard Affleck no longer wants to play Batman.

According to sources, Affleck has been talking with Warner Brothers in an attempt to get out of the role.

The Batman still does not have a release date, but you will see Affleck as Batman at least one more time in Justice League, that’s due out November 17th.

Some speculate that Affleck decided to not direct or want to be in The Batman movie after his movie, Live by Night, bombed at the box office, causing a 75 million dollar loss for Warner Brothers.

They say he felt responsible and is now lacking confidence, even questioning whether or not he should be playing Batman.