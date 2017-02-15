Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "I Want To Know What Love Is" by Foreigner

FAA Investigating Harrison Ford For Reportedly Landing On Taxiway Instead Of Runway

February 15, 2017 9:46 AM
Filed Under: Harrison Ford, John Wayne Airport

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — A plane belonging to Harrison Ford was involved in an incident at John Wayne Airport, sources told CBS2/KCAL9 Tuesday.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon when air traffic controllers cleared a single-engine plane for landing at the Santa Ana airport, according to FAA spokesman Ian Gregor.

After correctly reading back the clearance, the pilot landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway, Gregor said. Visibility was clear at the time of the landing.

An FAA investigation is underway.

“How could an experienced pilot do something like this?” former commercial airline pilot Ross Aimer wonders.

fordplane FAA Investigating Harrison Ford For Reportedly Landing On Taxiway Instead Of Runway

A photo of the plane Harrison Ford was flying Tuesday taken at an earlier time.

Sources told CBS2/KCAL9 the tail number of the plane was registered to Ford and that he was flying the aircraft at the time of the incident. The 74-year-old actor’s publicist declined to release a statement.

American Airlines said they were aware of the incident and reported it to the FAA and NTSB “for further investigation”.

Ford was reportedly heard on air traffic control saying: “Was that airliner supposed to be underneath me?”

