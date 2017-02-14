Lisa Loves Showbiz: Rachel Lindsay Will Be The First African-American Bachelorette

Last night on, The Bachelor, Nick started the evening with six girls,and ended with four, but now we know there are only three.

ABC did something out of the box. They announced their new Bachelorette before she was even kicked off The Bachelor.

Rachel Lindsay is the one. The first black Bachelorette ever!

She was there last night when Nick apologized to the girls for freaking out. He says he slept on it and woke up a new man ready for romance again.

The rose ceremony was cancelled, and instead Nick took the girls to Bimini Island.

His first one-on-one was with Vanessa, which ended with him giving her a rose and her professing her love for him. Corrine was not happy-

Meanwhile, Vanessa and Nick enjoyed their date while Corrine plotted away. Corrine finally gets some one-on-one time with Nick and thinks it went well.

Nick handed out another rose and it’s not to Corrine, that one went to Raven. Corrine got nervous and decides to sneak over to Nick’s room to insure a rose at the next rose ceremony.

Once again, no rose ceremony, he just let’s Christine go and Danielle earlier, leaving the four finalist (which we now know is actually three) Raven, Vanessa and Corrine, to battle it out.

Next week is the home town dates, where Nick will meet the parents and choose the final two girls,which I think will be Raven and Vanessa J.