Actress Mischa Barton making headlines again, this time for crashing a U-Haul in West Hollywood.

According to TMZ, the former OC star was moving into a new apartment when she apparently miscalculated the height of the car port and slammed into the top of it .

In the video, you can hear how distraught she is-

The crash comes just a few weeks after she was taken to the hospital for bizarre behavior, which she said was the result of being drugged.