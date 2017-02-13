Lisa Loves Showbiz: We Recap The Biggest Moments Of The 2017 Grammy Awards

Adele said “Hello” to a huge night with a clean sweep at the Grammy’s, winning all five awards she was nominated for, including ‘Album of the Year’.

It was her show stopping performance, bringing her George Michael tribute to a shocking halt, and bringing her idol Beyonce to tears, that made headlines.

Plus, we saw Queen Bey with her own stunning number, with her first performance since her announcement she’s expecting twins.

The biggest moment of the night might have been Bruno Mars‘ tribute to Prince, but before that happened, Adele had her own shocking show-stopping moment when she had a rocky start for the George Michael tribute.

She was off key, and took matters into her own hands as she stopped the song just as she began.

She then went on to win ‘Record of the Year’ where she thanked Beyonce in her acceptance speech, bringing Queen Bey to tears.

Before the tears, Beyonce was back in formation, performing a mesmerizing medley from ‘Lemonade’. She took home a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

But it was Bruno Mars and Morris Day who brought down the house with a dynamic tribute to the late great Prince.

Not so great was Lady Gaga’s performance. Hot on the heels of her Super Bowl half time show, she teamed up with Metallica for a fiery performance that was plagued by audio issues.

This morning, social media has been going crazy over a photo of Adele holding her Grammy, which was split in two, causing many to wonder if she actually broke it in half to share with Beyonce.