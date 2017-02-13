Lisa Loves Showbiz: Celebrity Personal Assistants Expose Their Bizarre Job Duties

Last week, a job description was put on TMZ detailing requirements that Rob Lowe was looking for a new personal assistant. The main requirement being, “never assume anything.”

For $70,000, he also wants a Jacuzzi turned on, or a massage, after work. Not to mention the haircut he wants before every taping of his CBS show Code Black.

At the time, we thought these requests were over the top, but after reading the New York Post this weekend, when it comes to demands placed on those personal assistants, Lowe’s requests seem reasonable.

One unnamed assistant to a big fashion model, tells Page Six that she was expected to do everything, even given two phones so she was never unreachable.

She said this model would call her at 3am to come over and let the dog out to pee.

Even worse, she says “One day she sent some photos of her hemorrhoids” asking her to get a doctor to remove them.

She says she can never un-see those images. According to The New York Post, Christian Bale‘s former assistant says he was forced to take care of his five pets, along with stray possums in the back yard.

That’s not all he says he had to do. He claims he had to sniff Bale’s armpits for B.O. right before he hit the red carpet.

Not so fun.