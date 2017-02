By Madeline Spear

Party time, excellent!

On behalf of Wayne’s World’s 25th Anniversary, we are giving away Queen tickets this morning.

We want to hear your best 10 second karaoke of Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, just like Wayne and Garth.

Call us at 1(800)232-5784 and let us hear you!

Here is our social media guru, Maddie, and Gary’s daughter, Grace, doing their not-so-Shwing-worthy ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’-