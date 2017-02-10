Lisa Loves Showbiz: Video Surfaces Of Mischa Barton’s Bizarre Meltdown

This is so disturbing.

Do you remember a few weeks ago when The O.C. actress, Mischa Barton, was having a meltdown on her balcony in her West Hollywood Condo?

Concerned neighbors called 911 after hearing her ranting, crying, and acting irrational.

When police showed up, they took Barton to Cedars Sinai to be examined.

She was later released and put out a statement trying to explain the break-down. She claims that doctors at the hospital told her that she had been drugged with GHB, or the ‘date rape’ drug, at a party.

Now there’s video of that behavior and it’s not good-

After hearing Barton’s rant, neighbors called 911 to report her behavior. One neighbor was saying that Barton was threatening to kill herself.

This is not the first time Barton has had problems. Back In 2009, she was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold for her bizarre behavior.