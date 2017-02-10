Lisa Loves Showbiz: George and Amal Clooney Are Expecting Twins

Move over Beyonce and Jay Z, make room for George and Amal Clooney.

Yesterday, the couple revealed they are also pregnant with twins.

According to Julie Chen at The Talk, Amal is having a girl and a boy and the babies are due in June.

A big surprise to most fans, especially after George has said so many times that he didn’t have the gene that people have to replicate.

Guess you do George!

Clooney was so excited when he found out that he shared the news with his BF Matt Damon, breaking the twelve week rule.

Matt spoke with ET Canada and said this-

Congrats to the Clooney’s.