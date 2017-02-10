Larry Morgan Trades Pro Tips With The Harlem Globetrotter’s Herbert “Flight Time” Lang

Larry Morgan welcomed The Harlem Globetrotter’s Herbert “Flight Time” Lang into the studio to trade tips on their respective talents. Who fared better – Larry with his roundball “skills”? Or “Flight Time” on the radio?
See The Harlem Globetrotters live now through February 19th! Get more info and tickets at www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com.
- Saturday, February 11th at Citizen’s Bank Arena in Ontario
- February 12th and 18th at Honda Center in Anaheim
- February 19th at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles