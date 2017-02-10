Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "Manic Monday" by The Bangles

Larry Morgan Trades Pro Tips With The Harlem Globetrotter’s Herbert “Flight Time” Lang

February 10, 2017 10:35 AM By Larry Morgan
Larry Morgan welcomed The Harlem Globetrotter’s Herbert “Flight Time” Lang into the studio to trade tips on their respective talents. Who fared better – Larry with his roundball “skills”? Or “Flight Time” on the radio?

See The Harlem Globetrotters live now through February 19th! Get more info and tickets at www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com.

  • Saturday, February 11th at Citizen’s Bank Arena in Ontario
  • February 12th and 18th at Honda Center in Anaheim
  • February 19th at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles
