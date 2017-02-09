Lisa Loves Showbiz: Mariah Carey Tickets Are Being Given Out For Free Due To Lack Of Sales

If you believe the New York Post, Mariah Carey is not having a good week.

According to Page Six in The New York Post, Carey can’t sell a ticket to her concert.

Well, maybe a ticket or two, but according to the Post, Ticketmaster is having trouble selling tickets to her upcoming All The Hits tour with Lionel Richie, which kicks off next month.

To try to boost sales, Ticketmaster is offering a deal, “Buy one, get one free” or a BOGO.

In one promo, Ticketmaster says, “This Valentine’s Day, grab a ticket for you and your someone special, all for the price of one.”

It’s not just the tour that’s suffering. They say that her comeback single, I Don’t, a collaboration with rapper YG, is a flop.

It dropped last week at number 6 on iTunes, and by today it is down at number 55.

Industry insiders say Carey’s New Year’s Eve debacle didn’t help, nor did her reality show Mariah’s World.

Or maybe it’s just because she has not toured North America in more than six years, and is actually the opening act on this 35 city tour, performing before Richie.

Of course, Carey’s team is singing a different tune.

They say, “Mariah is working extremely enthusiastically with live nation and Lionel’s team to put together an outstanding tour” and that “Ticket sales are beyond great fans are in for a real treat.”