Lisa Loves Showbiz: Madonna’s Family Is Growing By Two

February 8, 2017 8:54 AM By Lisa Stanley
After denying she was adopting more kids, shutting down all speculation, Madonna is a mom again.

Turns out she was, and did adopt four year old twin sisters from Malawi, Stella and Ester.

Madonna appeared in the Malawi court yesterday with her lawyer, and get this, also present for the proceedings was the twins father and uncle.

The girls’ mom died a week after delivering them in August 2012. At the time, their dad opted out and left the girls with their grandmother so he could run off and get married.

Apparently, the grandmother had many other kids she was caring for and could not provide for these twins, so they were taken to an orphanage.

Madonna said she felt “compelled” to adopt the girls after hearing of their plight through her charity work.

The father of the twins gave his consent for the adoption, and accepted that it “permanently terminates” his parental rights, adding that he had not received any incentives from Madonna.

