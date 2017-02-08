Lisa Loves Showbiz: A Very Pregnant Beyoncé Will Perform At 2017 Grammys

Beyoncé is reportedly very pregnant, as opposed to just pregnant.

Last week, Queen Bey announced that she and hubby Jay Z were expecting twins.

What she didn’t say, was how far along she was, and if she would still keep her commitments, one being the Grammy’s this Sunday night.

Beyoncé is scheduled to perform and says she intends on keeping that commitment.

She will however, have to take it easy with her performance. So, if you were looking for a bootylicious Beyoncé performance this Sunday, you may be disappointed.

She does say she will dance, but it won’t be as show-stopping as usual.

TMZ says she will take it easy and they know that because her pace is much slower than her usual high-energy routines during rehearsing.

That being said, there is no set routine is in place as of yet. TMZ says there will likely be cameos to help her out.

The next question still unanswered is will she be able to headline Coachella as planned in April.

She has yet to confirm or say she won’t be there but people around her say she will figure it out and won’t disappoint her fans.