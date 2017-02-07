“Red Tuesday” Is The #1 Day You’re Most Likely To Get Dumped

By Sarah Carroll

Valentine’s Day goes down in one week, but before you get all caught up in Cupid’s spell, there’s something you need to know.

Today is known as Red Tuesday, the day of the year you’re most likely to get dumped!

According to cheating website, IllicitEncounters.com, a whopping 27% of people have dumped a partner the week before February 14 because it saves them the “embarrassment or shame” of having to declare their love for someone they don’t care for….dang, that’s savage!

“It’s done out of a combination of fear, pity and guilt,” explains the site’s spokesperson, Christian Grant.

“Many find themselves in a relationship that they know has been heading off a cliff for some time, but they’re too scared to step out their comfort zone.”

According to the 1,500 members surveyed, 55% said they broke up with their significant other face-to-face. 28% did it over the phone, 12% did it over text, and 5% did it on social media.