Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "I Can See Clearly Now" by Jimmy Cliff

Lisa Loves Showbiz: The Bachelor’s Nick Viall Breaks Down In Tears During Last Night’s Episode

February 7, 2017 9:52 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Nick Viall, The Bachelor

Last night, The Bachelor did not disappoint.

Last we left off, Nick had given Corrine a rose and Taylor the boot, but Taylor wasn’t finished. She showed back up to talk to Nick, in hopes of changing his mind.

Nick however was finished, and sent Taylor away once and for all.

Corrine was feeling sweet revenge.

After the rose ceremony, only nine girls remained and it was off to St. Thomas, where most of the girls were hating on Corrine.

While Nick was on his one-on-one date with Christina (the Russian girl), the other girls went exploring. Meanwhile, Corrine stayed poolside with her new St. Thomas nanny, Lorna, who waited on her hand and foot.

Then, it was time for the group date, which included Corrine.

They sailed off on a catamaran to a private beach to play volleyball where the girls began to question Corrine’s motives.

Meanwhile, Corrine got drunk during the game, and needed a nap.

While sleeping beauty was passed out, the other girls got antsy, especially Jasmine, who is wondering why she’s there. Nick wasn’t feeling it and sent her home, along with two others.

It looks like the remaining girls are melting down, except for Corrine, who thinks she’s got this in the bag.

By the end of the night, Nick was down to the final six and not sure whether or not he can continue. He broke down in front of the remaining girls.

Next week, it gets real when Nick has to decide who are the final four.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live