Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kate Upton’s Bad Attitude Gets In The Way Of ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover

Looks like model, Kate Upton’s diva behavior may keep her off of the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

According to Page Six, in The New York Post says the Carl’s Jr cutie is not acting so cute, and it may cost her the cover.

The magazine is set to release three covers, one with Tennis champ Serena Williams, another we think Christy Brinkley, and the last one is up for grabs and could feature Upton.

But according to sources, her cover is very much up in the air because of her diva demands. One being that if she did a shoot for them, she absolutely must be on the cover.

According to this source, she also had a list of photographers and hair and makeup people she would only work with.

Upton has appeared on the cover twice before, back in 2012 and then again in 2013, before becoming a diva.

The source continued saying she acted like a big f**** diva on set, and that she thinks she’s better than everyone else there because she’s not just a model, she’s an actress.

In case you forgot, Upton was in the movie, The Other Woman, with Cameron Diaz and Leslie Mann.

The movie was panned by critics, but didn’t stop her acting career. She has three films currently in post- production, including one directed by William H. Macy, and another directed by James Franco.

She also has a good love life, being engaged to baseball player, Justin Verlander.

One source suggests her “ego is running her career” and that “her demands became ridiculous.”

A spokesperson for Sports Illustrated says “Everyone has a guess who’s going to be on the cover as the third one, well they will have to wait and see.”