Val Kilmer Talks ‘Cinema Twain’ And Updates Us On His Health

February 6, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Gary Bryan Morning Show, Val Kilmer

By Madeline Spear

Val Kilmer stopped by the studio this morning to talk about the film adaption of his one-man show, Citizen Twain.

The film, Cinema Twain, features Kilmer as American writer, Mark Twain, and will be played in multiple theaters throughout Southern California.

Check out the full interview-

 

Kilmer will present the film, in person, on February 9th, at the Landmark Regent Theater, 1045 Broxton Avenue.

Cinema Twain will also have showings at these select theaters:

  • February 13th at Oxnard Levity Live, Oxnard, CA
  • February 16th at Laemmle Playhouse 7, Pasadena, CA
  • February 24th at Long Beach City College / Liberal Arts Campus Auditorium (Bldg. J)
  • February 25th at Long Beach City College / Liberal Arts Campus Auditorium (Bldg. J)
For more information on Cinema Twain, and to purchase ticket, visit ValKilmer.com

 

 

More from The K-EARTH 101 Morning Show with Gary Bryan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live