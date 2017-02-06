Val Kilmer Talks ‘Cinema Twain’ And Updates Us On His Health

By Madeline Spear
Val Kilmer stopped by the studio this morning to talk about the film adaption of his one-man show, Citizen Twain.
The film, Cinema Twain, features Kilmer as American writer, Mark Twain, and will be played in multiple theaters throughout Southern California.
Check out the full interview-
Kilmer will present the film, in person, on February 9th, at the Landmark Regent Theater, 1045 Broxton Avenue.
Cinema Twain will also have showings at these select theaters:
- February 13th at Oxnard Levity Live, Oxnard, CA
- February 16th at Laemmle Playhouse 7, Pasadena, CA
- February 24th at Long Beach City College / Liberal Arts Campus Auditorium (Bldg. J)
- February 25th at Long Beach City College / Liberal Arts Campus Auditorium (Bldg. J)
For more information on Cinema Twain, and to purchase ticket, visit ValKilmer.com