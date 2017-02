By Madeline Spear

Matt Iseman talked with Gary and Lisa this morning about his time on The New Celebrity Apprentice.

The American Ninja Warrior host has made it thus far on this season of The New Celebrity Apprentice with host, Arnold Shwarzenegger.

Iseman has made it to the top alongside, Boy George, Brooke Burke-Charvet, and Laila Ali.

Listen to the full interview here-

The New Celebrity Apprentice airs tonight at 8:00 PM on NBC.