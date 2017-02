K-EARTH 101 has your boarding pass to see Depeche Mode live in Paris on July 1st!

To qualify, just be the correct callerĀ at 1-800-232-KRTH (5784) when we invite you to call! Then tune into Gary Bryan Monday morning, February 13 as he announces the lucky winner and sets them up with roundtrip air, 3-night stay, spending money, and a pair of tickets to seeĀ Depeche Mode Stade De France in Paris!

Click here for contest rules.