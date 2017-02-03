Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "She Bop" by Cyndi Lauper

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Man Spends Over $80,000 To Look Like Britney Spears

February 3, 2017 9:20 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Britney Spears, Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017

How would you feel if someone spent over 80 grand on more than 90 surgeries to look like you?

Well, I hope Britney Spears is flattered, because this is dedication.

A boy name Bryan Ray, who has always been obsessed with Britney, decided at age 17 to transform into Spears.

Miss American dream since I was 17

A photo posted by Bryan Ray (@beeray416) on

 

$80,000 dollars later he got a new nose, new teeth, fat injections, lip fillers, Botox, and more just to look like his idol (whom by the way he has met three times before he had all the work done).

Fill me up 💉💉💉💋💋💋

A photo posted by Bryan Ray (@beeray416) on

 

He tells The Daily Mail, he thinks Spears is the perfect package.

He’s learned all her dance moves and feels they are so similar that he just wanted to look like her, especially her smile, which he asked the dentist to give him with veneers.

He now says he feels complete and wants to either model or get paid to impersonate Britney.

