Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "She Bop" by Cyndi Lauper

Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kim Kardashian Testifies In Paris Robbery Case

February 3, 2017 8:42 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Kim Kardashian., Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017

For the past two days, Kim Kardashian has been testifying in her Paris robbery case.

Kim flew to New York earlier this week, to chitchat with the judge and attorneys in the Paris robbery case.

She reportedly gave a blow by blow of what happened when she was bound, gagged, and stripped of her jewelry.

Reportedly, she was able to identify two of the seventeen people arrested for the heist.  The two men identified are two of the ones who broke into her Paris hotel room, where they bound and gagged her last October.

If you are wondering why Kim did not have to go to Paris to testify, it’s because the French system allows victims to not have to travel to be interviewed, especially in high-profile cases. What’s more, the alleged victim is not required to face cross examination according to TMZ.

Her people say she is mentally exhausted from rehashing all the details, which still affects her every day, but she wants closure so she’s doing it.

She is also doing a new kids clothing line for Yeezy, Kanye’s apparel line.

Yesterday, Kim posted a photo to Instagram of daughter, North West, modeling one of the outfits they will sell.

She says that North will help pick out the styles, colors, and material they will use for the line.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Listen Live