Lisa Loves Showbiz: Beyoncé Breaks The Internet With Twin Pregnancy Announcement

Forget about the “Becky with the good hair” controversy.

Remember that whole deal when rumors were swirling that Beyoncé and Jay Z were splitting up, and that he had cheated with a girl they called “Becky with the good hair”?

Well, that turned out to be nothing, and this morning Beyoncé is doubling down on her commitment.

Queen Bey announced yesterday that she and Jay Z are expecting twins.

Yep, the superstar’s family is growing by two and fans are crazy in love with the news.

Yesterday, Beyoncé posted a picture of the big reveal on Instagram breaking a huge social media record with her message with her message about motherhood.

She titles the picture, ‘I have three hearts’.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

She writes,

“We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

The first of several photos Bey posted, was of her looking very pregnant, sitting on a run-down car filled with flowers.

She’s only wearing a bra and panties, but I think it was a clear message, because the bra is pink and the panties are blue.

I think she’s telling us that she is carrying a boy and a girl. Just a hunch!

This announcement is a little more low key than when she broke news of her first pregnancy, which she did at the 2011 MTV awards.

She was performing “Love on Top” and at the end she stopped and revealed a belly which she began to rub.

Now we don’t know how far along she is, but looks like 5-6 months.

Right after she announced this, people started to freak out because Beyoncé is set to headline at Coachella in April, and no one involved with Coachella knew she was pregnant, and they still have not heard from Beyoncé.

Golden Voice, the people along with AEG who put on Coachella, say “If she can’t perform not to worry they will find another great act to replace her.”

She is also set to perform next week at the Grammy’s.

Stay tuned!