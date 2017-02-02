Bruce Springsteen, Tells Australian Fans He’s Embarrassed for Americans

By Robyn Collins

President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull reportedly had a tense conversation Wednesday (Feb. 2), that included the two clashing over the America’s new immigration policy.

As Bruce Springsteen took the stage in Melbourne Thursday (Feb. 2), the singer referenced the political discussion by playing a cover of The Orlons’ 1962 song, “Don’t Hang Up.”

The lyrics include the lines, “Don’t hang up (no, no)/ Oh don’t you do it now, don’t hang up (no, no)/ Don’t hang up like you always do/ I know you think our love is true/ I’ll explain the facts to you, don’t hang up.”

Springsteen, alone on the stage with an acoustic guitar, prefaced the song by telling the crowd, “We stand before you embarrassed Americans tonight. This was a song from 1965 by The Orlons. We are gonna use it to send a letter back home.”

The rocker then yelled to the Australian crowd, “We come from a land of immigrants! This is an immigrant song,” and the full E Street Band burst into “American Land” from 2006’s We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions.

E Street guitarist Steven Van Zandt sent a message of his own on Twitter before the show, apologizing for Trump’s reportedly abrupt behavior with Turnbull.

