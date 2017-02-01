Most-Searched Super Bowl Foods In Every State

By Sarah Carroll

Google released a list of the most-searched Super Bowl recipes for every state and some of the results may surprise you!

For example, our great state of California ended up with…cupcakes.

To be fair, this list doesn’t mean that cupcakes are the most popular item at everyone’s Super Bowl buffet; it’s just the recipe most people are googling this time of year.

Several states like North Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin opted for buffalo-flavored items. Dips also topped the list, everything from Spinach-artichoke to bean and pico de gallo were fan favorites.

Check out the entire list below: