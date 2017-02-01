Lisa Loves Showbiz: Oprah Winfrey Set To Be A Special Contributor on ’60 Minutes’

You get a story, You get a story, You get a story!

Yep, you guessed it, Oprah Winfrey will be telling stories on 60 Minutes.

The media mogul is joining the popular CBS show, and will contribute several stories to the coming season.

They are calling her a “Special Contributor” much like Anderson Cooper.

Basically, Oprah will have several stories on the upcoming season, with her first story expected to air sometime in the fall.

Winfrey’s main gig remains OWN, the cable channel she co-owns with Discovery.

Oprah says she’s looking forward to being able to reach many more people with just a segment.

In a statement yesterday Winfrey said,

“I’ve been a big admirer of 60 Minutes since my days a s a young reporter. I’m excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the Bastion of journalistic storytelling”.

She went on to add,

“At a time when people are so divided my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different back rounds.”