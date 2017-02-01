Lisa Loves Showbiz: Ben Affleck Will Not Be Directing ‘The Batman’

Ben Affleck is Batman, and up until yesterday, was also Batman’s director.

After weeks of rumors and speculation, Affleck has confirmed he will not direct the new upcoming super hero movie, The Batman.

Affleck says while he’s dropped out of directing, he will remain Batman, as well as producer and writer for the movie.

In a statement released yesterday Ben says,

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the heart of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.”

Affleck assures fans he’s “still in this” and the movie will get made, but some fans are not so sure.

Skeptics say that at the end of the day, Affleck may walk away entirely.

Too much has gone on and some say it has soured Ben on the idea.

The Batman was originally slated to come out in 2018, but now is looking more like a 2019 release if at all.