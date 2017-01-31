Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "My Life" by Billy Joel

Three Things You Should Never Say To Your Partner

January 31, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: dating, Love, relationships

By Sarah Carroll

Couples fight. It’s a fact of life.

But there’s a big difference between working out your issues through confrontation versus straight up angering your partner.

Clinical psychologist and relationship expert Alexandra H. Solomon has identified the three phrases you should never say to your significant other if you want your relationship to last. She shared her findings with Psychology Today.

“If You Loved Me, You Would…”

This statement infers that you don’t think your partner loves you very much, which is pretty insulting.

Also, what’s going to stop them from saying, “If you loved me, you WOULDN’T ask me to do that”?

“Why Have Things Changed Between Us?”

Relationships evolve over time. Deal with it!

You can’t pretend the honeymoon period will last forever and believing you two can keep up those expectations is a fantasy.

Instead, you should make realistic suggestions on how to improve your relationship. Suggest a weekly date night or try explaining to your partner what you need in order to be happy.

“You’re Behaving Like Your Mother”

Is anyone surprised by this one?!

This loaded statement is bound to cause an epic argument. Instead, Solomon suggests explaining exactly how your partner is acting and how that makes you feel.

For example, “You are raising your voice a lot right now. When you do that, I feel shut down and frustrated. It makes me want to pull away from you.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live