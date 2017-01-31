Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "My Life" by Billy Joel

Lisa Loves Showbiz: The Bachelor’s Corrine And Taylor Duke It Out In New Orleans

January 31, 2017 8:29 AM By Lisa Stanley
The Bachelor

Bachelor Nation rejoice, because last night’s show started off with a bang!

There was plenty of girl drama between Corrine and mental health expert, Taylor.

They clearly don’t like each other, and Corrine wants Nick to know that Taylor is not good. She even tries to get rid of her by telling Nick how awful she really is.

Unfortunately it didn’t work out too well, because at the rose ceremony, not only did Corrine get a rose, but so did Taylor. Corrine was not happy.

Then, it was off to New Orleans, where Nick divided up the girls into groups. Starting with the one-on-one date, then the group date, and later the two-on-one date (on that date, only one girl gets a rose and the other got the boot).

Three guesses who those two girls were, and the first two guesses don’t count!

Yep, Corrine and Taylor are on the date together with Nick.

Off to the Bayou they go, where Corrine keeps on Nick about getting rid of Taylor.

It finally worked, Corrine got the rose and Taylor got sent home.

Taylor was not OK with the outcome, so she decided she’s going back to the hotel and have it out with Nick to try to save herself from being kicked off.

Stay tuned.

