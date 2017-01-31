Lisa Loves Showbiz: Rob Lowe Is Looking For A Personal Assistant

Today's Tickets @ 2 Song: "My Life" by Billy Joel

January 31, 2017 8:05 AM By Lisa Stanley
If you can lift 25 pounds and assume nothing, we have the perfect job for you.

According to TMZ, Rob Lowe is looking for a personal assistant and the job qualifications are daunting.

Lowe reportedly posted the job description on a website which targets celebrity personal assistants.

Here is what he is looking for:

First and foremost, he needs a person who will never assume anything!

He needs someone who can make sure he is fed and has coffee throughout the day.

You have to be able to schedule haircuts every episode for him. Rob is currently on the CBS show, Code Black, and likes to be well groomed before each episode.

They must make sure Rob has a dinner plan, if arriving home later than 8pm.

If he’s in the mood for a Jacuzzi or massage, they must make sure that his Jacuzzi is turned on and a massage is ordered.

They must also be willing to travel, serve as the his body man, and be able to lift up to 25 pounds to “support the client.”

It’s unclear what weighs 25 pounds, but you have to be able to lift it.

TMZ says the job pays great, 70k a year plus benefits (and you get to look at Rob Lowe every day, not bad!)

