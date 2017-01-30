Miss France Crowned Miss Universe 2017

By Sarah Carroll

A new Miss Universe was crowned last night…and host Steve Harvey didn’t screw it up this time!

Top honors when to Miss France’s Iris Mittenaere, a 23-year-old Parisian native currently pursuing a degree in dental surgery.

Steve Harvey returned to host the beauty pageant. At last year’s ceremony, he infamously declared Miss Colombia the winner instead of Miss Phillippines.

Nevertheless, he was a great sport about his meme-inspiring gaffe. He even invited Miss Colombia to last night’s show.

“I wanna just ask this for myself, how do people in Colombia feel about Steve Harvey?” he asked the beauty queen.

“You want the truth?” she asked. “A lot of people hate you, but I love you!”

Harvey was determined to get things right this year. He even sported some reading glasses for the big moment.

Check out a recap below: