Lisa Loves Showbiz: Mischa Barton Says She Was Drugged

January 30, 2017 8:49 AM By Lisa Stanley
Mischa Barton

Actress Mischa Barton is speaking out about last week’s bizarre behavior which led to her being hospitalized.

Barton was taken to the hospital after yelling crazy things from her West Hollywood balcony last Thursday.

Over the weekend, The OC actress said she was drugged while celebrating her 31st birthday with friends.

“On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours.”

She went on to tell Page Six, “I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB”.

According to Barton, the date rape drug was slipped into her drink and caused her meltdown.

She ended up spending the night in the hospital and is now home and doing well.

Barton says, “I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.”

