Lisa Loves Showbiz: Kim Kardashian's Stolen Jewelry Has Been Found

January 30, 2017 9:10 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Kim Kardashian., Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017

Well, we finally know what happened to Kim Kardashian’s jewelry that was stolen from her in Paris back in October.

It’s looking like she may never see any of it again, except maybe her 4 million dollar, 20 carat diamond engagement ring, which is still floating around somewhere.

Aomar Ail Khedache, the 60 year-old crook who is being held for the robbery, told police that he coordinated the armed robbery, in which several thieves stole ten million dollars worth of jewels.

He reportedly confessed that the 20 carat Emerald diamond ring is still around and said that “There is a person who has it”.

He told police that no one wanted to sell it because it’s a stone that’s very easily spotted.

According to Ail Khedache, the rest of the jewels are gone and have been melted down into metal bars.

He also told police that the heist was a “very simple affair” and that it was easy to track down Kardashian. He also revealed that they knew it would be fruitful, because she flaunted her jewelry on social media.

Basically, he told the cops all of the information was on the internet, including how Kim specified that she didn’t wear fakes.

