Kings Reveal Announcer Bob Miller Suffered Mild Stroke Saturday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Kings revealed Sunday that announcer Bob Miller was hospitalized with a stroke on Saturday, hours before he was scheduled to work a live broadcast of the NHL All-Star Skills Competition from Staples Center.

“Bob Miller suffered a mild stroke on Saturday and was admitted to USC Keck Hospital, where he currently remains,” the Kings said in a written statement. “He is under the care of a team of specialized physicians. He is doing well and is in good spirits.”

The 78-year-old Miller has been the voice of the Kings since 1973, and is a member of the Southern California Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

A press box at Staples Center is named after Miller.