Flight 101: Tom Petty in Atlanta or Bon Jovi New England!

January 30, 2017 12:01 AM

K-EARTH 101 wants to know who you’re rooting for: will it be Atlanta or New England? This week’s winner will board Flight 101 for a trip to the location of their choice, Atlanta to see Tom Petty or New England for Bon Jovi in concert!

To qualify, just be the correct caller at 1-800-232-KRTH (5784) when we invite you to call! Then tune into Gary Bryan Monday morning after the big game as he announces the lucky winner and sets them up with roundtrip air, 2-night stay, spending money, and tickets to see either Tom Petty in Atlanta or Bon Jovi in New England!

Click here for contest rules.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live