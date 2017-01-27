WATCH: It Is Physically Possible To Sneeze With Your Eyes Open

By Sarah Carroll

It’s popular belief that you can’t keep your eyes open while you sneeze. But is it actually true?

According to MythBusters, “The nose and eyes are linked by cranial nerves, so the stimulation from the sneeze travels up one nerve to the brain, then down another nerve to the eyelids, triggering a blink for most people. However, it’s possible for some people to sneeze with their eyes open — without fear of peeper loss.”

