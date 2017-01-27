Timothy B. Schmit Announces Spring Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Timothy B. Schmit will hit the road this spring.

The trek kicks off on April 18th in Chicago and runs through May 12th in Ridgefield, CT.

The Eagles’ bass player will be touring in support of his recent solo album Leap of Faith.

Check out Schmit’s full run of tour dates below.

4/18 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

4/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlows Garage

4/22 – Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

4/25 – Cohoes, NY @ Cohoes Music Hall

4/27 – Bay Shore, NY @ Boulton Center

4/28 – Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall

4/30 – Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penns Peak

5/2 – Annapolis, MD @ Ramshead (2 day play)

5/3 – Annapolis, MD @ Ramshead

5/5 – Hopewell, VA @ The Beacon

5/7 – New York, NY@ BB Kings

5/9 – South Orange, NJ @ South Orange PAC

5/12 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

