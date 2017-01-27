The Key To Happiness Is… Being Naked?

By Sarah Carroll

Some people spend their entire lives searching for happiness, but scientists now claim they’ve found the answer — public nudity.

Yup, you heard right!

According to an online survey of 850 British citizens, those taking part in naked activities “felt better about themselves, their bodies and their lives overall.”

Lead researcher Dr. Keon West said, “However, despite a lot of positive claims, little to no empirical research has investigated whether naturist activity (rather than attitude or beliefs) actually makes us happier or, just as importantly, why it makes us happier.”

Two subsequent studies also suggested that seeing other people in the nude was more important that stripping off your own clothes.

