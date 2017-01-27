Lisa Loves Showbiz: Oprah Winfrey Launches New Line Of Food Products

You get a dinner! You get a dinner! You get a dinner!

That’s right, Oprah Winfrey may be coming to a refrigerator near you.

From media mogul to food mogul, Winfrey has announced plans to launch a new line of food products.

In a joint venture with the people who bring you Mac and Cheese and Ketchup, Kraft-Heinz is going see if Oprah can bring her magic to the grocery stores.

She is releasing a line of ready to eat products which will consist of frozen, prepared, or packaged entrees, consisting primarily of meat, fish, poultry or vegetables.

They are calling it Mealtime Stories, and in true Oprah form, it also has a social media component.

They will be donating 10% of the profits to charities to help end hunger.

Oprah says she is doing this to help make healthy food available to more people.

Oprah has lost more than 40 pounds with Weight Watchers, whom she is partnered with as well.

Let’s face it, she is known for the “Oprah Effect” and Kraft-Heinz is hoping to feel the effect as well.

When she announced her partnership with Weight Watchers, their stock soared more than 300 percent.

She also partnered with Starbucks back in 2014, where she created Teavanna Oprah Chi Tea which kicked up their stock too.