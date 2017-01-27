Lisa Loves Showbiz: Mischa Barton Hospitalized After Police Respond To A Disturbance Call

Mischa Barton once again taken to a hospital, after police responded to a disturbance call.

According to TMZ, the actress who is best known for her role as Marissa Cooper on the hit show The OC, appeared to be behaving in a bizarre manor in her West Hollywood backyard.

A West Hollywood Sheriff Deputy tells E News, “She was making incoherent statements that made absolutely no sense” and that she was transported to the hospital.

This isn’t the first time the actress has had the police called. Back in 2009 she had a full on breakdown.

She said in an interview with People Magazine back in 2013 that “It was terrifying. Straight out of Girl Interrupted” and “Story of my life.”

Well, we hope this is not a repeat.

Barton is now hospitalized for mental evaluation, after eyewitnesses told police Mischa was hanging over her backyard fence rambling about her mom being a witch, the world shattering, and Ziggy Stardust.

At one point, the eyewitness said Barton was only wearing a dress shirt with a tie, no pants.

This witness said she watched Barton fall backward off her fence screaming, “Oh my God, it’s over. I feel it, and it’s angry!”