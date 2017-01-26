Queen + Adam Lambert Announce 25-City Tour

By Hayden Wright

In recent years, Adam Lambert has proved a trusty stand-in for Freddie Mercury: He first performed with Queen as an American Idol contestant in 2009, followed by a brief 2012 tour, and the collaboration made its live American debut in 2013. In 2014, they took their partnership global with a world tour and plenty of other appearances as Queen + Adam Lambert. Last year, they headlined and played more than a dozen festivals and events together around the world…so it’s safe to call Lambert part of the Queen family now.

Queen + Adam Lambert are set for another tour in 2017. The concerts kick off June 23 in Phoenix, AZ, and wrap up in Houston, TX, on August 5 — featuring a combination of U.S. and Canadian dates. If all continues to go well, perhaps we’ll hear new studio material featuring Lambert (which hasn’t happened yet).

Queen + Adam Lambert 2017 Tour Dates

June 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

June 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

June 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

July 1 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 6 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

July 8 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

July 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

July 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

July 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

July 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 28 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center

July 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 31 – Washington D.C. @ Verizon Center

August 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 4 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center