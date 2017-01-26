McDonald’s Is Giving Away Free Limited Edition Bottles Of Big Mac Special Sauce

By Madeline Spear

The day has come!

Today, at participating McDonald’s restaurants, you can get a free bottle of the Big Mac Special Sauce.

All you have to do is tell the cashier the not-so-secret phrase, “There’s a Big Mac for that,” and the sauce is yours.

You might want to head out early because there is only ONE participating McDonald’s in Los Angeles, and they are only giving away the 300 bottles of liquid gold for 2 hours.

The McDonald’s in Los Angeles is located at 201 W. Washington Blvd. and will be giving out the limited edition bottles from 12:30pm to 2:30pm on a first come, first serve basis.

Check out the full list of participating locations here.