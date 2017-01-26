Lisa Loves Showbiz: Sophie Vergara Addresses Being Called A Stereotype

Modern Family star Sophia Vergara, is speaking out after she was asked if she is bothered by people who say her character, Gloria, is a Latino stereotype.

In the interview in the March issue of Hola Magazine, which she did with her hunky husband Joe Manganiello, Vergara says she gets upset when people complain about her character.

She told the magazine, “What’s wrong with being a stereotype? Gloria’s character is inspired by my mom and my aunt. They are both Latin women who grew up in Columbia, like me.”

She went on to say, “Eight years ago, no one had an accent like that, and I am grateful for the opportunity, because the Gringo’s have let me in with this strong accent I have.”

Hola Magazine hits newsstands next month.