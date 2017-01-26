Lisa Loves Showbiz: Scarlett Johansson Is Back On The Market

Scarlett Johansson gave us no sign that her marriage was in trouble, much less over.

Yesterday, she announced that she and her husband of two years, have separated, and that they separated six months ago.

Despite the separation, Scarlett and her French husband attended an art exhibit in New York last night, happily posing for photos just hours after announcing their split.

Now that’s what I call amicable.

The couple share a daughter, Rose Dorothy, 2, and secretly married in October 2014, shortly after Rose was born.

The two also remain business partners. They co-own the popcorn brand, Yummy Pop.

While those two know how to remain partners, these two not so much.

Flip or Flop’s Tarek and Christina are not so amicable.

According to Us Weekly, there is a lot of tension on set. They say the mood differs day-to-day, depending on how much bragging he’s doing about bedding so many young women.

Us Weekly’s source says Christina can’t stand him and thinks he’s an absolute pig.

They better figure it out soon, since they are stuck shooting the show for the next 8 months or so.

Hopefully they can find their happy place like Scarlett and her soon to be ex-husband.