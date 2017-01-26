Lisa Loves Showbiz: Scarlett Johansson Is Back On The Market

January 26, 2017 9:22 AM By Lisa Stanley
Filed Under: Lisa Loves Showbiz 2017, Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson gave us no sign that her marriage was in trouble, much less over.

Yesterday, she announced that she and her husband of two years, have separated, and that they separated six months ago.

Despite the separation, Scarlett and her French husband attended an art exhibit in New York last night, happily posing for photos just hours after announcing their split.

Now that’s what I call amicable.

The couple share a daughter, Rose Dorothy, 2, and secretly married in October 2014, shortly after Rose was born.

The two also remain business partners. They co-own the popcorn brand, Yummy Pop.

While those two know how to remain partners, these two not so much.

Flip or Flop’s Tarek and Christina are not so amicable.

According to Us Weekly, there is a lot of tension on set. They say the mood differs day-to-day, depending on how much bragging he’s doing about bedding so many young women.

Us Weekly’s source says Christina can’t stand him and thinks he’s an absolute pig.

They better figure it out soon, since they are stuck shooting the show for the next 8 months or so.

Hopefully they can find their happy place like Scarlett and her soon to be ex-husband.

More from Lisa Stanley
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From K-EARTH 101

K-EARTH Surf Pig
28 Free Things To Do in L.A.
Totally 80s Friday Night

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live