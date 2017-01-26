Heinz Declares Monday After The Super Bowl A Holiday For Its Employees

January 26, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Heinz, Smunday, Super Bowl

By Sarah Carroll

Fact: Going to work the morning after the Super Bowl is the worst.

We spend all of Sunday eating, drinking, and enjoying the game with our friends and family. Some of us end up partying a little too hard and it’s brutal when the alarm goes off the next day.

Heinz feels our pain. In fact, they’ve declared Monday, February 6, a paid company holiday for all of its salaried U.S. employees.

But wait…there’s more! They’ve opted not to spend millions on a 30-second Super Bowl commercial. Instead, they just launched an ad campaign lobbying for “Smunday” to become a national holiday.

You can click HERE to sign Heinz’ Change.org petition. If they get 100,000 signatures, the petition will be sent to Congress for “official consideration.”

Check out the “Smunday” commercial below:

